Iran’s Zarif wishes Kuwait’s ruler ‘speedy’ recovery

KUWAIT CITY: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday wished Kuwait´s 90-year-old Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah a “speedy recovery” after holding “good talks” with the Gulf state´s officials.

Sheikh Sabah, who ascended to power in January 2006, was seen in public last week during Muslim prayers and appeared in good health. There has been no word on the emir´s health in official media or Kuwaiti newspapers, though it is commonly made public if he is admitted to hospital or travels abroad for treatment. “Good talks with Kuwaiti crown prince (Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah) and foreign minister. Praying for Emir´s speedy recovery,” Zarif wrote on Twitter. Zarif said that during the talks, he stressed that Iran´s proposal for a regional dialogue forum and non-aggression pact would eliminate the need to rely on foreign powers.