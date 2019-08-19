‘Good Boys’ tops N American box office

LOS ANGELES: Universal´s kid-oriented comedy “Good Boys” topped the North American box office this weekend, taking in an estimated $21 million for the weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. It was the first time an R-rated comedy had placed No. 1 since the same studio´s Melissa McCarthy film “The Boss” in early 2016, according to Hollywood Reporter. “Good Boys,” produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, follows three 12-year-olds — played by Brady Noon, Jacob Tremblay and Keith L. Williams — as they desperately try to get into a kissing party. The three-day weekend was a good one for Universal, as last week´s top movie “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” — starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham — slipped just one spot from first to second, taking in $14 million. In third spot for a second straight week, showing considerable staying power, was Disney´s animated “The Lion King,” at $11.9 million. Its all-star voice cast includes Rogen, Donald Glover, Beyonce, James Earl Jones and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Sony´s new animation “The Angry Birds Movie 2” placed fourth, at $10.5 million. That was a big drop from the original “Angry Birds” movie, which opened in May 2016 at $38.2 million. And in fifth was Lionsgate´s “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” at $10.1 million. Based on the children´s horror books, it stars Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza and Gabriel Rush.