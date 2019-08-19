close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
AFP
August 19, 2019

Chad declares emergency as dozens die in ethnic violence

World

AFP
August 19, 2019

N’Djamena: Chad President Idriss Deby declared a state of emergency in two eastern provinces on Sunday after violent intercommunal clashes left dozens dead earlier this month. The state of emergency will run for three months in Sila and Ouaddai regions where 50 people have died since August 9 in fighting between cattle herders and settled farmers, the president’s office said. “From now, we will deploy military forces who are going to ensure the security of the population in the region,” Deby said while on a trip to Sila. “We must disarm all the civilians who have weapons in their hands,” he said. Eastern Chad is in the grip of a cycle of violence between nomadic camel herders — many from the Zaghawa ethnic group from which Deby hails — and sedentary farmers from the Ouaddian community. Drought and population growth have aggravated the conflict while an influx of weapons from conflict-stricken neighbours have made it even more deadly.

