Law on polythene-freePunjab to be enforced soon: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inaugurated the monsoon plantation campaign 2019 with the slogan that every person should plant two saplings on the occasion of Plant for Pakistan Day at Khudpur, Manga Mandi on Sunday.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull, Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Ameen Aslam, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change and a large number of scouts planted trees and prayed for the success of the plantation campaign.

Later, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of tree plantation campaign 2019, the CM announced the name of the place allocated for tree plantation in Khudpur after Kashmir Park and said 50 acres of government retrieved land was dedicated to the Kashmiri brethren. He said the announcement to name one road in every district and one park in every division after Kashmir will soon be implemented. We express complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people who are facing Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir, he said.

Usman Buzdar said the law for polythene-free Punjab will soon be enforced. A ban will soon be imposed on plastic bags in Punjab, he added. Punjab government has approved a summary for a ban on using polythene bags and the ban will soon be implemented after the approval of the next cabinet meeting. He said the target of increasing forest areas will be achieved in the next four years. Billion Tree Tsunami project will prove to be a game-changer in the environmental history of the country, he said.

He said plantation of trees is among the top priorities of the PTI government. “Government and civil society gives due importance to the plantation. Billion Tree Tsunami project has been launched for bringing a green revolution in the country. Billions of rupees have been allocated for protecting forests and plantation. Record 42 cores of saplings would be planted for the first time in the history of Pakistan. Saplings would be planted at government, private and defence lands in Punjab. Thousands of acres of land have been retrieved and is being given to the government institutions,” the CM said and added that plantation has been carried out after retrieving 50 acres of land from Qabza mafia in Khudpur as it is the best use of state land. He said students and people from different walks of life are included in this process.

Adviser to PM Malik Ameen Aslam said Prime Minister Imran Khan has dreamed about making Pakistan green and ‘we all are gathered here for giving practical shape to his dream.’ Pakistan will be made clean and green, he said and added that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is serving the people of the province in an active manner and his role for the success of clean and green Pakistan is very vibrant. He appealed to people that every citizen should plant one sapling for Pakistan and second for Kashmir. He said the ministry has received a grant of Rs 24 billion during the year for reducing environmental pollution.

Zartaj Gull said that performance of Usman Buzdar is better than other provinces and this has been acknowledged in a report as well. She said that Pakistan is rich in natural beauty but no planning was made in connection with protecting the environment during the last tenure. The former chief minister stood in rainwater with long shoes and curved cap but he did nothing. She said that trees were cut down during the last tenure and natural environment was damaged. She said that practical measures have been taken by the PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, for giving the new generation a clean and green Pakistan.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Rukhsana Naveed said that there is concrete everywhere in Lahore and especially the condition of the walled city is very bad where trees are less and less. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is working wholeheartedly and the province will progress under his leadership, she added. Provincial Ministers Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Murad Raas, members of the assembly, Commissioner Lahore Division, Secretary Forests, Secretary Information, CCPO Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, senior officials, students, scouts and civil society members were present in the ceremony.