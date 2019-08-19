Two die in road accident; three injured in firing

Two people died on Sunday after a collision between two vehicles in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area.

Police officials said the accident took place when a speedy dumper truck collided with a Datsun near the Afghan Kut area within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station. Rescuers reached the scene and shifted the victims to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital where the deceased were identified as 30-year-old Khalid and 25-year-old Syed Khan.

The victims were residents of Afghan Basti and were labourers by profession, the police said, adding that the truck driver was responsible for the accident who managed to escape leaving his vehicle behind. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.

Two wounded

Two men were injured on Sunday in a firing incident in the Saudabad area. According to police officials, the incident took place near Millat Garden, Kala Board within the jurisdiction of the Saudabad police station.

The injured were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where they were identified as 35-year-old Imran, son of Sadiq, and 56-year-old Gul Akhtar, son of Rustam. According to SHO Shahrukh, they were residents of Saudabad and were on their way to their homes on a four-seater rickshaw when they were hit by stray bullets. The officer added that the police were investigating the case from different angles. A case has been registered and further investigations are under way.

Man injured by ‘friend’

A 35-year-old man, identified as Raheel, son of Ali, was wounded in a firing incident that took place in New Rizvia Society, within the limits of the Sacchal police station.

The victim was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment. According to SHO Agha Mashooq, he was a resident of New Rizvia Society and one of his friends, Ali, shot and injured him apparently over a monetary dispute.