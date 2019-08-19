close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2019

Islamabad Police kick starts ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ campaign

National

Our Correspondent
August 19, 2019

Islamabad: Following directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan regarding Campaign of “Plant for Pakistan Day”, Islamabad Police kicked off this campaign from 18th of August onward. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, on Sunday, in continuation of this campaign planted a sapling at Central Police Office, Police Line Headquarters. On this occasion DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmad Chohan, DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed, all SSPs, SPs and school children also participated. IGP Islamabad issued special directions in this regard to be carried out with full vigour. It is worth mentioning that all divisions of Islamabad police are actively participating in this campaign. Until today, over 2500 plants have been planted by Islamabad Police. The IGP reiterated that planting a plant is a charity and brings about cleanliness in the environment. He further directed that this campaign should be continued and at least on police official should plant two plants.

