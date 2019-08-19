Peer arrested on suspicion of killing follower

RAWALPINDI: The police have arrested a ‘Peer’ allegedly involved in killing of his follower in Murree by torturing him inhumanly till he lost his life, a police spokesman said.

The spiritual trait Peer Azmat Shah was handed over to Murree police on physical remand by the court of law after rejecting his pre-arrest bail on Saturday, police said.

The Murree police registered an FIR on 15th July, 2019, under sections 302, 147, 149 PPC on the complaint of Zulfiqar Ali, resident of Chalawara, Dhir Kot, Kotli Satian, Police Station, Murree, saying that he was a government servant while his young son Qaqas Ali was follower of Aastana Peer Azmat Shah in Patriata.

On 14th July, he received information that his son has been tortured to death by the Peer and his followers and his body is in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THA), the complainant said adding that he rushed to hospital and found his young son dead. He said that multiple wounds and bruises were visible on different parts of his body. He said that Mohammad Rafaz Satti, son of Dildar Satti and Waseem Fayyaz, son of Mohammad Fayyaz, witnessed the killing of the victim.

Some followers, involved in the torture, were arrested by the police after the incident, but Peer Azmat Shah had obtained pre-arrest bail from the court of law which was eventually rejected, and the court handed him over to the police on physical remand. The CPO, Rawalpindi, asked the Murree police to investigate the case without accepting any pressure to provide justice to the aggrieved family.