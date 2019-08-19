Flight carrying 207 pilgrims lands at Lahore airport

LAHORE: A flight of private airline on Sunday landed at the Lahore Airport carrying 207 Hajj pilgrims from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Hujjaj were warmly welcomed at the airport by the authorities of religious ministry. Earlier PIA’s first post Hajj flight PK 8702 with 166 pilgrims on board landed at Jinnah International Airport Karachi today. The flight has departed from Jeddah airport. Sources had said that the post Hajj flight operation will continue for a month to bring back over 200,000 Pakistani pilgrims from Saudi Arabia.

The hujjaj were given a warm welcome upon arrival by the officials of Ministry of Religious Affairs and PIA. Earlier in the day Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony’s spokesperson has said that three airlines including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would participate in the flight operation in 10 cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Sukkur and Sialkot. The flight operation would continue till September 15.

The ministry had offered optimum facilities to pilgrims during their stay in Saudi Arabia. A total of 187 ministry officials, 469 medical mission officials, 545 Pakistan Muavineen-e-Hujjaj belonging to Police and Scouts and 900 local Muavineen-e-Hujjaj were deployed to facilitate the pilgrims during hajj 2019.