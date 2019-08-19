RCCI striving to promote gems, jewellery sector

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) was making efforts to promote Gems and Jewellery sector to attract foreign investment as Pakistan is rich in natural resources of gems and precious stones, said President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem.

Talking to APP here Sunday, he said RCCI has finalized arrangements to hold a three-day second Gems and Jewellery exhibition on Aug 23 in federal capital. Shahid Saleem informed that the exhibition would provide an opportunity to the businessmen from across the country to showcase the best of Pakistani gemstones, diamonds, jewellery, watches and mineral specimens. He said that the main purpose of the expo was to attract foreign investment in non-conventional sectors like Gems and Jewellery and to promote small and medium enterprise (SME).

There will be more than 60 stalls of different items including precious stones, gems, ornaments and silver, gold and diamond jewellery. A businessmen to businessmen (B2B) conference would also be held on the side-lines.

He said, “We are looking for new opportunities and sectors like Gems and Jewellery to attract foreign investment as countries like Thailand, Sri Lanka and Central Asian states have shown interest.” The mineral-laden mountains in Pakistan have rich natural resources.

The President RCCI said the government should come forward and add incentives here to reduce taxes on import of machinery and other raw material.

Malik Shahid said Pakistan has enormous wealth of expensive gems such as ruby, emerald, tourmaline, garnet, topaz, peridot, aquamarine, spinel, pargasite, diopside, moonstone, pink topaz, sapphire, zircon, feldspar, agate, serpentine jade, epidote, pink beryl (morganite), purple beryl, sphene, zoisite, lapis lazuli, turquoise and kunzite etc and Pakistan could earn huge foreign exchange from exports of gems and jewellery.