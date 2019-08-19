NA speaker says atrocities cannot deter Kashmiris struggle

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that atrocities and aggression committed by the Indian on Kashmiri people cannot deter their struggle for self-determination. He said that Pakistan would always stand by their Kashmiri people and always support their just struggle at all international and regional forums.

The speaker was addressing a public gathering in Marghzar, district Swabi. The speaker said that timely action of Pakistan for gathering support of its allies and friends and raising the unconstitutional and illegal step of Indian government at UN Security Council has brought the Kashmir issue in limelight.

He said that India would not be allowed to usurp the rights of innocent Kashmiris. Expressing his point of view, the speaker said that Pakistan believes in policy of coexistence and have always pursued peaceful and diplomatic means to settle outstanding issues with its neighbours.

He said that Pakistan believes in prosperous Afghanistan which was in the interest of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan would always support a people’s representative government in Afghanistan.

Speaking about the economic and development agenda of the government, the speaker said that the present government had initiated pro investment policies to attract foreign investment. He was confident that the economic situation would improve in coming days. He also mentioned the socio economic development policies of the government. He said that creation of employment opportunities and will economic empowerment of marginalised segments of society was in the interest of the country.

The speaker also appreciates the initiatives of KP government for infrastructure development in the province. He said that substantial amounts had been released for health education and power transmission projects.

He mentioned the construction of grid station at Burhan and Ghazi road which addressed the issues of electricity and communication. He was confident that the policies of provincial government usher in prosperity in the province and the country.