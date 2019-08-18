Downpour paralyses Istanbul, historic Grand Bazaar, kills one

ISTANBUL: Turkey´s mega city Istanbul was lashed by a heavy rainstorm on Saturday, killing a homeless man and leaving parts of the historic Grand Bazaar flooded. A homeless man was found dead at an underpass in the Unkapani district apparently drowned by the flood, an AFP photographer on the ground reported. Police sealed off the area. Flash floods briefly halted the ferry services connecting Asian and European sides of the city, while authorities warned citizens to be careful in the adverse weather conditions. Floods which lasted around two hours also affected the historic Grand Bazaar — one of the world´s oldest covered markets — with shop owners rushing to evacuate the water. The private NTV television reported many cars stranded in traffic and rescued by fire engine teams. In one district, a parked car fell into a pit the heavy rain had caused on the road, NTV added. On Saturday, Turkey marked the anniversary of the 7.4-magnitude quake that hit Izmit — around 100 kilometres east of Istanbul — on August 17, 1999, killing at least 17,400 people, including 1,000 within the economic capital of the country. —AFP

Nine killed in Ukraine hotel fire

KIEV: Nine people were killed in a hotel fire in Ukraine´s port city of Odessa on Saturday, leading authorities to launch a country-wide inspection of safety regulations in holiday resorts and hotels. The fire broke out at 1.34 am (2234 GMT) in the southern city´s Tokyo Star hotel. Emergency services initially said eight people had died and ten were injured, later saying the number of deaths rose to nine. Some 65 firefighters backed by 13 emergency vehicles put out the blaze three hours later. In a statement on his Facebook page, President Volodymyr Zelensky said four of those injured were in a critical condition. Odessa authorities said around 150 people were evacuated from the area. Police opened a criminal investigation into possible violations of fire safety requirements and the causes of the fire were being established. “We lost eight lives overnight,” Zelensky said on Facebook. “And this is not due to war and shelling. It is because of criminal negligence, neglect of elementary safety standards and neglect towards human life.” Zelensky added he would “personally make sure” that those responsible are punished “in accordance with the norms of the law.” Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, also writing on his Facebook page, said he ordered a “large-scale inspection of holiday places, primarily hotels and resorts” in the country following the incident. Odessa is a Black Sea port 475 kilometres (300 miles) south of Ukraine´s capital Kiev. The seaside town also attracts summer tourists.