close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 18, 2019

27 Minors to leave Italy migrant ship: charity

World

AFP
August 18, 2019

ROME: Twenty-seven unaccompanied minors have been authorised to leave a migrant rescue vessel in limbo off Italy, the Spanish charity operating the ship said Saturday. “They will be evacuated by coastguard Lampedusa,” Proactive Open Arms tweeted after far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini reluctantly authorised the disembarkation. Salvini wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that he could authorise the “alleged” minors to leave the Open Arms ship despite such a move being “divergent to my orientation.” The 106 adults and two accompanied minors must remain on board.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World