27 Minors to leave Italy migrant ship: charity

ROME: Twenty-seven unaccompanied minors have been authorised to leave a migrant rescue vessel in limbo off Italy, the Spanish charity operating the ship said Saturday. “They will be evacuated by coastguard Lampedusa,” Proactive Open Arms tweeted after far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini reluctantly authorised the disembarkation. Salvini wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that he could authorise the “alleged” minors to leave the Open Arms ship despite such a move being “divergent to my orientation.” The 106 adults and two accompanied minors must remain on board.