Sun Aug 18, 2019
MD
Monitoring Desk
August 18, 2019

Australian police tell Chinese to keep peace after scuffles at rally over Hong Kong

World

MELBOURNE: Police in Melbourne issued a warning on Saturday after small scuffles erupted between supporters and opponents of the Hong Kong protest movement during a rally attended by several hundred people from the city’s Chinese community on Friday evening.

“We respect the right of the community to express their views peacefully and lawfully but will not tolerate those who break the law or engage in antisocial or violent behavior,” Victoria police spokeswoman said in an e-mailed statement.

