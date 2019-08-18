Ahmed Baig in command at Jubilee Sindh Open Golf

LAHORE: The three days title bearing 21st Sindh Open Golf Championship in progress at the par 72 Arabian Sea Golf and Country Club Golf Course carrying a lucrative cash purse of 2.3 million rupees for the top 40 performers in the professional section, enters the final stage with the potential loaded young one of the national golf scene, Ahmed Baig, occupying the top of the leader board after a superb round of six under par on Saturday, the second day of the championship.

Starting the day after a formidable show in the first round when he managed to have a dominating presence as a leader, bracketed with the accomplished Matloob Ahmed, this upcoming star fired up his woods and irons and went round the 18 holes in gross 66 giving him an excellence oriented aggregate of 133 for two rounds, eleven under par. By virtue of this fanciful application of golfing skills, he succeeded in acquiring mental and physical control of the championship, looking far superior to his competing mates including the champions like Munir, Shabbir and Matloob.

During the round on Saturday, Ahmed Baig had birdies on holes 3, 4, 7, 9, 11, 14 and 17, a stroke loss on the 6th hole , and the backing of regulation pars on the other 10 holes. “I had a phenomenal round today thanks to the excellent state of the fairways and the smooth ball movement on the greens” and in that moment of glory he thanked the green keepers for a well maintained golf course. Another top professional who put up a forceful performance was Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Garrison, whose score of 70 on the second day places him four strokes behind the leader and makes the final round a day of sizable challenge for him. In the second round, Matloob achieved birdies on holes 1, 4, 8 and 13 but the two unnecessary bogies on holes 2 and 18 were just a little gloomy.

Other competing professionals for the final line up are Shabbir Iqbal (Islamabad) at 139, Shahid Javed Khan (Gymkhana) also at 139, Waheed Baloch (Karachi Golf Club) at 140. Also at the score of 140 is M.Zubair (Islamabad).

A few others with under par scores are Amjad Yousaf (Karachi Golf Club) at 141 and Khalid Khan (KPK) at 142. Also at 142 is Zeeshan Khan and he too is from KPK. Adil Jehangir (Gymkhana) ends the two rounds at a score of 143 a position he shares with M. Tariq (Islamabad), M.Safdar (Gujranwala), M. Naqas (MGGC), Anser Mehmood (MGGC), M. Nazir (RGC), Talib Hussain (Islamabad) and Rehan Haider (Islamabad).

The final round is going to be a big test for the very young Ahmed Baig as he seeks the first title of his professional career in Pakistan. Champions like Matloob, Shabbir and Shahid crave to make a battle out of this march to the title. At the conclusion of the 21st New Jubilee Sind Open Golf championship today(Sunday), Taufeeq H.Chinoy, Chairman, Jubilee General Insurance will be the chief guest along with Arif Ali Khan Abbasi, CEO Arabian Sea Golf Club.