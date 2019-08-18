close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
Spurs to retire Parker’s number

Sports

LOS ANGELES: The San Antonio Spurs said Friday they will retire Tony Parker’s Number 9 jersey on November 11, when they host the Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA regular-season game. Parker will become the 10th player in Spurs franchise history to have his number raised to the rafters, joining Bruce Bowen (12), Tim Duncan (21), Sean Elliott (32), George Gervin (44), Manu Ginobili (20), Avery Johnson (6), Johnny Moore (00), David Robinson (50) and James Silas (13). France’s Parker played 17 of his 18 NBA seasons in San Antonio, helping the Spurs capture four titles. He was the 2007 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, becoming the first European player to claim that honor.

