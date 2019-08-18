Klaasen to replace Rudi for India Tests

DURBAN: Heinrich Klaasen has been called up for the three-Test series in India, Cricket South Africa announced on Saturday (August 17). The ‘keeper-batsman will replace Rudi Second, who suffered an injury during practice with South Africa A and will need surgery.

“Klaasen is part of the one-day squad for the South Africa A tour and he will now be added to the squad in Second’s place for the four-day series that will assist his preparation for the Proteas Test series,” CSA Acting Director of Cricket Corrie van Zyl said.

Klaasen is yet to make his Test debut and has featured in 14 ODIs and nine T20Is for South Africa. Second is a seasoned first-class campaigner and has featured in 105 games and has scored 6893 runs at an average of 45.05.

South Africa start their tour on September 15 with the first of the three T20Is in Dharamsala and will start the Test series on October 2 in Visakhapatnam. CSA also confirmed the second Test will now be played in Pune while the final Test will be held in Ranchi.