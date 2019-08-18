Pak, SL boards in talks to finalise dates of Test rubber

LAHORE: The officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board and its Sri Lankan counterparts are in talks to finalise the dates of the two-match Test rubber.

Chances of Pakistan playing host to Sri Lanka cricket team has developed after positive response of the Sri Lankan cricket board.

Reports attributing from the corridors of the PCB headquarters suggested that the security delegation that visited Pakistan last week to assess the arrangements Pakistan would offer to the Sri Lankan cricket team, has give an all clear and now its up to their cricket board and their government to take the final decision of sending their Test team to Pakistan.

As par the tentative itinerary, the Sri Lanka team will play the first Test match from October 1 to 5 at Karachi and the second five-day game from October 9 to 13 at Lahore after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) agrees to send their team to Pakistan.

The Sri Lanka Cricket’s security delegation gave a positive feedback after their visit to Lahore and Karachi earlier this month. During their visit, head of the delegation Mr. Silva expressed his satisfaction over the security plan. “We had a useful session with IG Sindh and Home Secretary. They have some strong plans which indeed have impressed us,” he said.

The PCB had sent an invitation to Sri Lanka to play the upcoming two-match Test series in their home-ground instead of at a neutral venue. However, the Sri Lanka cricket has agreed to play one Test in Pakistan while the second Test will be played in Dubai. Pakistan will witness Test cricket after the gap of almost ten years. Pakistan last played a Test at their home ground against the same opposition in 2009.