Lara, Sarwan to work with Windies batsmen

KINGSTON: Brian Lara and Ramnaresh Sarwan will be part of West Indies’ pre-series camp in Antigua ahead of the first Test against India.

Jimmy Adams, Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) Director of Cricket, said Lara and Sarwan’s involvement would help the younger batsmen in the side. The 13-men West Indies squad for the two-match Test series includes John Campbell who has played just three Tests, and the uncapped Shamarh Brooks and offspin-allrounder Rahkeem Cornwall. Shimron Hetmyer, who made his red-ball debut in 2017, has featured in 13 Tests.

“We have some good young batsmen in the team who we believe will form the future of West Indies cricket,” Adams said. “We saw some very good signs of development earlier this year in the Test matches when we played so very well to beat England and we want to see them grow and become outstanding players for the West Indies. “We have taken the step to have Brian and Ronnie [Sarwan] work with these players, who have demonstrated a will to learn and succeed. We know they still have the passion and love for West Indies cricket and are eager to assist and share their information with the present generation.”