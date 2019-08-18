Curran out for the season

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: England paceman Tom Curran will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a side injury playing for Surrey against Sussex in the Twenty20 Blast, his county announced Saturday.
The 24-year-old, a member of England’s victorious World Cup squad but not selected during the one-day tournament, has played one first-class, two List A and ten T20 Blast matches for Surrey this season, taking 26 wickets in total. Curran, who has appeared in 17 one-day internationals and two Tests, will now undergo a period of rehabilitation ahead of England’s off-season tours of New Zealand and South Africa, which he will aim to participate in if selected.
LONDON: England paceman Tom Curran will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a side injury playing for Surrey against Sussex in the Twenty20 Blast, his county announced Saturday.
The 24-year-old, a member of England’s victorious World Cup squad but not selected during the one-day tournament, has played one first-class, two List A and ten T20 Blast matches for Surrey this season, taking 26 wickets in total. Curran, who has appeared in 17 one-day internationals and two Tests, will now undergo a period of rehabilitation ahead of England’s off-season tours of New Zealand and South Africa, which he will aim to participate in if selected.