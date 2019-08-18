Wales top of the world after beating England

CARDIFF, United Kingdom: Wales topped the world rugby rankings for the first time after beating England 13-6 on Saturday in Cardiff, ending almost a decade at the summit for World Cup holders New Zealand. The Welsh made up for missing out on top spot last week in losing to England by eking out a gritty win over Eddie Jones’s side. The All Blacks may have lost the top dog status — they have held it since November 2009 — but they handed out a warning with the World Cup approaching by thrashing Australia 36-0 earlier on Saturday. “I think we probably got a bit caught up in all that last weekend,” said man-of-the-match Dan Biggar. “We want to keep going about our business we are looking to get better but it is nice to be where we are.” England captain George Ford said it was a disappointing performance but put the matches into context. “It was a proper Test match and pretty physical,” he said.