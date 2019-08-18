close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 18, 2019

Wales top of the world after beating England

Sports

AFP
August 18, 2019

CARDIFF, United Kingdom: Wales topped the world rugby rankings for the first time after beating England 13-6 on Saturday in Cardiff, ending almost a decade at the summit for World Cup holders New Zealand. The Welsh made up for missing out on top spot last week in losing to England by eking out a gritty win over Eddie Jones’s side. The All Blacks may have lost the top dog status — they have held it since November 2009 — but they handed out a warning with the World Cup approaching by thrashing Australia 36-0 earlier on Saturday. “I think we probably got a bit caught up in all that last weekend,” said man-of-the-match Dan Biggar. “We want to keep going about our business we are looking to get better but it is nice to be where we are.” England captain George Ford said it was a disappointing performance but put the matches into context. “It was a proper Test match and pretty physical,” he said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports