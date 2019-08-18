PCB summons Sharjeel next week for rehab process

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has called Sharjeel Khan to Lahore next week for the rehabilitation process, which would allow him to return to playing cricket at the earliest. According to reports, banned cricketer will meet the Legal and Anti-Corruption Department officials during his rehabilitation program. Sharjeel wrote a letter to PCB asking for participation in the board’s rehabilitation program, after which the board asked for a public apology from the tainted cricketer for his involvement in spot-fixing to comply with International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption code of conduct, afterwards, he will be allowed by the board to undergo the rehabilitation program. Moreover, sources revealed that the left-handed opener is ready to accept the charges PCB laid out against him but is unsure to accept the spot-fixing claims against him. Sharjeel was banned for five years for his involvement in spot-fixing in Pakistan Super League 2017 while representing Islamabad United. He was found guilty by the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Tribunal headed by Lt General (retired) Tauqir Zia, along with other players like Khalid Latif, M Irfan, M Nawaz, Nasir Jamshed and Shahzaib Hasan. The batsman has represented Pakistan in one Test, 25 One-day Internationals (ODIs) and 15 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).