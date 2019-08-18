Two martyred soldiers laid to rest

DASKA: The funeral prayer of a martyred soldier was held at Golathian village on Saturday.

Haroon, who was posted at Waziristan, was martyred in a terrorists attack. Scores of people, including army officers, lawyers, journalists, doctors, and civil society members, attended his funeral prayers at Government High School Golathian. Later, he was lad to rest in a graveyard.

APP adds from KHANEWAL: Sepoy Muhammad Ramzan, who was martyred at the Line of Control (LoC) while safeguarding the country, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard with full military honours at Wajhinwala village, some 45km away from here, on Saturday.

Earlier, his funeral prayer was held at the Government High School Wajhianwala, which was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life. Civil and army officers, including Col Ahsan, Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed, MPA Faisal Akram Niazi and elite of the area, also attended the funeral prayer of the martyr. On the occasion, the people hailed the bravery of the martyred soldier.