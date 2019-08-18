IHK under curfew for 14th consecutive day

ISLAMABAD: The Indian occupation authorities continued strict curfew and other restrictions across the Indian held Kashmir (IHK) on the 14th consecutive day Saturday to prevent the people from holding demonstrations against India’s move of ending special status of the IHK. Hundreds of people took to the streets in Srinagar after Friday prayers yesterday to express their resentment against New Delhi’s move of repealing Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted autonomous status to the territory.

They raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. Placards with “Thank you Pakistan slogans’ were displayed, Radio Pakistan reported.

The authorities also continued to impose information blockade as TV channels and Internet links remain snapped and restrictions on media continue since 5th August.

A large number of Kashmiris and their sympathizers gathered outside the Indian Embassy in Washington and held a protest demonstration against the continued curfew and communication blackout imposed by India in occupied Kashmir.

The protesters said for the 12 days, their calls and texts, social media messages and prayers had been met with silence, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The demonstrators called upon the United Nations and the Trump administration to intervene and put pressure on India to grant the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.

Several protesters called India’s prime minister a fascist and a zealot, chanting “shame, shame, Modi!’ and “From Kashmir to Palestine, occupation is a crime’.