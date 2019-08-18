Pakistan not created to make ‘Asian tiger’: Imran

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that Pakistan was created to implement principles of state of Madina and not to become Asian Tiger or to convert Lahore into Paris.

Criticising his predecessors, the premier said, “Somebody wants to make Pakistan an ‘Asian Tiger’, someone else wants to make Lahore another Paris. But Pakistan was not created for becoming an ‘Asian Tiger.’ He said that his government’s vision was based upon the basic humanitarian principles of lifting the conditions of the downtrodden and weaker segments of the society.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Sehat Sahulat programme for the disabled, he said human society had roots in compassion and consideration for the downtrodden. He said improving the conditions of deprived segments of society was the responsibility of the state.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s vision was focused on improving the conditions of weaker people of the society or those unfortunate who had been suffering from various issues.

The prime minister said they wanted to introduce a centralised and data-based programme in Pakistan in collaboration with all institutions involved in financial support of the poor and deprived classes, and cited the launch of the Sehat Sahulat Card and the Ehsas programme aimed at improving the economic conditions of the poor.

He said every nation had a vision and Pakistan is the only country to have been created in the name of Islam but unfortunately, “we have gone far from our goal for which this country was created”. The vision for Pakistan’s creation was to make it an Islamic welfare state on the principles of the state of Madina, he added. He said the Madina was a modern state as its foundation was laid on the basis of humanity and justice.

“Our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a role model for us and if we follow his Sunnah and teachings we will be successful.” Muslims ruled the world for a thousand years following the principles of the state of Madina, he added.

The prime minister said the launch of the Sehat Sahulat Programme for the disabled was a step towards formation of a welfare state.

Appreciating the performances of Dr Zafar Mirza and Dr Sania Nishtar in their respective fields, PM Imran Khan said it had been decided that from now onward every ministry would present a report about their work or performance before commencement of the cabinet meeting every week, which could improve life of the common man and provide facilities to them.

Earlier, the prime minister distributed Sehat Sahulat cards among a number of disabled persons.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza said serving the vulnerable and humanity was motto of the government and launch of the Sehat Sahulat Programme on the occasion of completion of one year of the government was a great honour.

He said bringing changes in health system and making it easy for the common man was their mission.

Despite all financial constraints, the government had allocated Rs200 billion in the budget for social safety and poverty alleviation programme, which spoke volumes about its commitment for the health sector, he added.

He said the government’s mission was provision of universal health coverage and it was that vision which gave the idea of launch of Sehat Sahulat Programme for the disabled.

Dr Zafar Mirza said the Sehat Insaf Sahulat Card would be available for all the disabled persons from today.

Some 200,000 people had already been registered as disabled in database of National Database Registration Authority and the card would be available to all the disabled persons after registration, he added.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said two percent quota had been allocated for the disabled persons in government jobs, one percent in government accommodations and two percent in the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

She said the strategy document of Ehsas Programme would be put on the website.

She said the prime minister had approved five priorities under the Ehsas Programme, under which some 40 million people would be provided social protection in next four years.

She said 3.8 million people would be provided job opportunities while 10 million would be issued Insaf Cards.

Similarly, 500,000 students would be given scholarships while six million women would be given stipends under the ‘Kifalat Programme’, she added.

Dr Sania Nishtar said a policy was being formulated for orphanage centers and a framework was being devised for engagement of social institutions in the private sector. The expert group had finished its work for protection of the people working in informal sector and its details would be issued very soon, she added. She said a one-window operation for growth of children would be launched by December next.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed for ensuring inclusion of every segment in the measures being taken to protect environment and deal with challenges of climate change.

The prime minister said this while speaking here at a briefing on the Clean and Green Pakistan Index Project, progress in 10 billion tree project, ban on use of polyphone bags in Islamabad, electric vehicles policy, rules and regulations about green buildings and other steps for environmental protection.

The prime minister underlined the need for creation of public awareness about climate change issues and pointed out that the public response to the campaign of banning use of polythene bags in the federal capital was encouraging, schools and students should be made part of the campaign to make it a success.

He said the federal capital should be made a model city in respect of environmental protection and afterwards the campaign should be extended to other cities of the country.

The Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam briefed the prime minister about the related matters said that the process of planning regarding ten billion tree tsunami at provincial level had been completed, and its PC-I readied.

He explained about 3.25 billion trees would be planted in the first phase of the project, which would be reviewed after two years. He noted that encouraging results were received about ban on the use of polythene bags in the federal capital at initial level and the decision was being appreciated by all segments of the society.

The adviser noted that a policy had been formulated regarding electric vehicles and it would soon be presented before the federal cabinet for consideration. He also explained that rules and regulations for green buildings had also been designed and would be unveiled shortly.

He briefed the meeting on the Clean and Green Pakistan Index project, being launched in September and under the project with the participation of the federal, provincial and local governments, cities and the surrounding areas would be graded in respect of provision and drainage of water, solid waste management, cleanliness, and ratio of trees.

The forum was informed that in the first phase, Clean and Green Index Project would be initiated in 12 cities of Punjab and seven cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The adviser also briefed the meeting on tree plantation campaign being launched in Lahore Sunday, in which 30 million saplings will be planted.

Meanwhile, High Commissioner designate to Malaysia Amna Baloch called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The ruling PTI’s senior leader Babar Awan also met the prime minister and during the meeting, matters, mostly relating to legal and constitutional issues were discussed.