24/7 control room set up for security of Muharram

RAWALPINDI : The City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi has cancelled the holidays of the Police Officers and Officials due to security arrangements in Muharram-ul-Haram.

The 24/7 working control room has been set up in the CPO office to monitor security arrangements in this regard. Instructions have been issued for the prompt action to mute and to restrict the movement of those religious scholars likely to deteriorate the law and order situation through their hate speeches; every clause of the National Action Plan will be followed and implemented, there will be immediate arrests for these violations and the cases will be registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act, the CPO expressed his firm resolve in a meeting called to discuss the security arrangements during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

According to the details, the City Police Officer DIG Mohammad Faisal Rana chaired a meeting regarding the security of Muharram-ul-Haram, in which SSP Operation Syed Ali Akbar, SSP Investigation Mohammad Faisal, SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Potohar Division Syed Ali and SP Rawal Division Akram Khan Niazi and other related Officers were present in attendance.

At the meeting, the CPO Rawalpindi was informed that last year in the first ‘ashra’ of Muharram-ul-Haram in the Rawalpindi District, a total of 1766 Majalis were held, 316 processions were taken out, of which 270 processions were conventional while 46 of them were licensees. The CPO Rawalpindi was also briefed regarding the security plan for the month of Muharram.

Addressing the meeting, the CPO Rawalpindi Mohammad Faisal Rana said that, despite the security concerns, as Rawalpindi police gave fool-proof and comprehensive security at the occasions of Eidul Azha and celebrations of the Independence; we ought to provide same fool-proof security arrangements during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram, thus promoting religious and sectarian tolerance along with social and communal harmony.

He said that everyone has to follow the formula of "Do not disturb one's faith and do not give up your faith" in the holy month of Muharram. The circumstances in which the month of Muharram is coming, we can’t bear and afford any kind of the incident of sectarian violence, no matter how small it might be in its magnitude, the CPO added.

The CPO said that the Police should play a role of a bridge in promoting the communal harmony among the various segments of society, and such programs should be maximum conducted that promote and strengthen the communal and inter-sect harmony. The CPO Rawalpindi further directed to take immediate steps to ensure the silence and to ban the entry of any person into the Rawalpindi District, who has a record of spreading hatred through their hate speeches.