JI announces unconditional support to govt over Kashmir

LAHORE : JAMAAT-E-ISLAMI has announced unconditional support to government efforts for the freedom of Kashmir from Indian occupation. The decision was made in a meeting at Mansoora on Saturday, said JI Secretary General Ameerul Azeem in a statement. He said JI stood by the government on Kashmir issue keeping aside all political differences. He said the JI always gave preference to the Kashmir cause.

Azeemul Azeem welcomed the government decision to include Senator Sirajul Haq in Kashmir Committee headed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. He thanked the Prime Minister Imran Khan on behalf of the party, saying the JI would play its effective role in the committee and other parliamentary forums on Kashmir. He said official status of the government committee should remain intact in future.

Earlier, in different statements, JI leaders hailed the UNSC meeting on Kashmir. They also asked the government not to pin all its hopes on the western powers for solution to Kashmir issue.

JI Naib Amir Liaqat Baloch, Dr Farid Paracha and Rashid Naseem separately expressed concerns over worst human rights crisis in Indian-Held Kashmir and asked the world community to take notice of it. Liaqat Baloch, who is in Makkah, held a meeting with an American-Pakistani delegation. Talking to the delegates, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to the US failed to achieve the desired results. Instead of wasting further time, the government should announce a road map on economy, foreign policy and social sector, he said.