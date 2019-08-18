Man dies in police custody

LAHORE : A man died in police custody under mysterious circumstances on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Shan. Police said Zeeshan alias Shani, Asghar, Waqar and Haider were arrested by Lower Mall police a couple of days in the cases of theft. They were taken to a court where they attempted suicide.

Lower Mall police locked them up. On the day of the incident, as the policeman tried to wake him up, he was found unconscious. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead. He was a resident of Farrukhabad in the Shahdra area. The victim’s family alleged that police had subjected him to torture which resulted in his death.

The inspector general of police, Punjab, also took notice of the incident and ordered the DIG Operations to hold inquiry into the incident.

The footage of the CCTV camera installed in the lockup would also be sought for the investigations. Police claimed the man, Zeeshan, was involved in 35 cases of theft and dacoity.

report: Police submitted the initial report on death of an accused in a lock-up. Capital City Police Officer BA Nasir has ordered departmental inquiry into the incident for formal probe. Faisal Mukhtar, SSP (IAB), has been deputed to conduct the enquiry. Further necessary action would be taken in the light of the formal report. It was also decided that judicial inquiry would be requested to maintain more transparency.

According to the initial report, Shan alias Shani was in custody in case FIR No. 643/under Section 325-511 dated 10-08-19 at Lower Mall police station. He was found dead in the lock-up at 12:05 midnight of Friday and Saturday. This case was registered against him when he injured himself in the Bakhshi Khana during his appearance in a court in case FIR No. 63/17 u/s 381-A/411 of PS Naulakha, said the initial report. According to a spokesman for Lahore Capital Police, PFSA and Crime Scene Lab unit had collected forensic evidence and the body was removed to Mayo Hospital.