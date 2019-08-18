Sex assault victim records statement

RAWALPINDI. The student who was raped by a young couple has recorded her statement under Section of 164 CrPc in the court of Duty Judge, Rawalpindi Asif Iqbal here on Saturday.

The victim girl recorded her statement in the presence of the couple involved in trapping minor and young girls from different localities into sex scandals. The victim has also identified both the accused in courtroom on the occasion.

The young couple was allegedly involved in raping university and college girls and recording their crimes in camera and sharing the objectionable videos online to a sex racket abroad in order to make money.

The accused couple was asked by the judge either they have any lawyer for contesting their case on which they replied they would themselves cross-examine the applicant.

Interestingly, the female accused kept bursting into tears in courtroom besides apologising to mother of the victim girl for her crime. However, the mother of the applicant refused to accept her apology. After recording the statement of victim, the female accused was shifted to Adiala Jail whereas the sexual predator was moved to Police Station for further investigation.

On the other hand, court has extended the physical remand of accused by two days more and directed police to present him again on August 19, 2019.

Qasim Jahangir is the main accused and his wife Kiran Qasim a co-accused. She was brought in court from Adiala Jail, before the Duty Judge Asif Iqbal by a team of

Police Station (PS) City under supervision of Sub Inspector (SI) Muhammad Aqeel Rathore. The investigation officer of the case SI Rathore requested for an extension in remand for three days but the judge rejected his plea and granted the remands only for two days.

The court also directed the IO to complete the investigation. In his request, the IO Aqeel Rathore told court police held the couple on charges of kidnapping a university student and raping her on camera.

He added police also brought the accused and victim for DNA test besides sending co-accused in Adiala Jail on judicial remand. He told the court that police have also seized two mobile phones containing objectionable pictures and videos of rape victims.

The IO argued police have to recover the dagger and laptop from possession of the accused besides conducting Photo Grammatry Test of the evidences either they were original or edited by the accused on photo shop. He requested the judge to extend the remand of the accused for three days. The judge granted only two days remand of the accused and ordered police to reproduce him before court on August 19 for further proceeding.

Meanwhile, the female accused Kiran Qasim moved an application for bail after arrest under section 497 CrPc with the court of Civil Judge Muhammad Farooq. The court accepted the petition and issued notices to police seeking record of the case by August 20.