Dr Firdous lauds PTI’s one-year performance report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the one-year performance of the PTI government is being presented today (Sunday).

“The journey, which began on August 18, 2018 is continuing towards the destination of stability of Pakistan,” she said in tweets. She noted the agenda of the Naya Pakistan was ‘Ehsas’ and the measures being taken for masses welfare and it was reflective of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s love and care for deprived segments of the society and his people-friendly policies.

Dr Awan said that today’s Pakistan was an attractive destination for tourists from all across the globe and it was for the first time that democracy was formally introduced in the tribal areas, dotted with mountains.

She also noted that it was for the first time that the national duty of tax collection was given the shape of a movement. “Be it the Pakistan housing project or ten billion tree tsunami, all this is a telling proof of practical measures,” she said.