Two arrested in Lower Dir jirga firing case

TIMERGARA: Two accused were arrested and raids were being conducted to nab others in the jirga firing case in which five people were killed, an official said on Saturday.

Five persons, including a man, his son and two grandsons, were killed while another person sustained injuries when two groups exchanged fire during a jirga.

The jirga was organised to resolve a monetary dispute at Gosam area in the limits of Munda Police Station late Friday night.

Lower Dir District Police Officer (DPO) Arif Shahbaz Wazir told this scribe that they were investigating the matter.

He said two accused had been arrested while raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining ones.

Police officials said four people killed belonged to one group.

Those killed were identified as Hameedullah, Rahmatullah, Riaz, Ismail and Tariq Jan whereas Sher Afzal was injured.