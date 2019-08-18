close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2019

Statement of Rajnath threat to whole world: Firdous

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2019

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the statement of Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was reflective of the extremist thinking of RSS that they could endanger peace of the world to achieve their nefarious designs.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said the statement of Rajnath Singh was a threat to the whole world. She said the world would have to seriously take notice of such irresponsible statements which were a challenge for international laws and world peace.

She said the meeting of the United Nations Security Council exposed the claims of India that Kashmir was its internal matter. The meeting proved that at international level, Kashmir was a disputed territory, she added.

Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as the real spokesman of Kashmiris. The voice of oppressed Kashmiris which was silenced with suppression by India was heard at the world’s highest diplomatic forum on Friday.

