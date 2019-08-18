close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
August 18, 2019

Auto-thieve arrested, six vehicles recovered

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
August 18, 2019

Islamabad : Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has busted an inter-provincial gang of car thieves and recovered six vehicles from him, the police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed assigned the task to SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer to accelerate efforts against auto-theft activities.

Following his directions, special team was constituted under supervision of In-charge ACLC SI Liaqat Ali along with police team. The police team also recovered six stolen vehicles from him while efforts are underway to arrest his other accomplices. During the investigation, he confessed to take away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Punjab too.

