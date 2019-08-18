close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
Gold prices touch new peak

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2019

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs600/tola on Saturday to a new peak in the country.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, the new price of gold reached Rs89,000/tola, which is the highest-ever in the country. Price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs516 to new high of Rs76,303.

In the international market, gold rates remained unchanged at $1,514/ounce.

A local jeweller said the local market was still trading below the Dubai gold market by Rs1,500/tola.

