Gold prices touch new peak

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs600/tola on Saturday to a new peak in the country.
According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, the new price of gold reached Rs89,000/tola, which is the highest-ever in the country. Price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs516 to new high of Rs76,303.
In the international market, gold rates remained unchanged at $1,514/ounce.
A local jeweller said the local market was still trading below the Dubai gold market by Rs1,500/tola.
