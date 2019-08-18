Small protests in Moscow for free elections

MOSCOW: Russian opposition activists held small one-man protests in Moscow on Saturday to demand free elections, as the wave of the Russian capital’s larger demonstrations took a breather this weekend.

In a move to circumvent restrictions by the authorities, activists took turns to hold protest signs as such demonstrations do not technically need approval.

The protests, held at several locations in central Moscow, were a far cry from the wave of rallies in which tens of thousands took to the streets after opposition figures were banned from local elections a month ago. The previous rallies, which have taken place every Saturday since the ruling, were the biggest since mass protests broke out in 2011 against President Vladimir Putin’s return to the Kremlin after a term as prime minister.

Police have come down hard on the demonstrations, which have tapped into wider anger over declining living standards and a stalling economy.

Some 3,000 people have been arrested for taking part and prominent members of the opposition, including top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, remain behind bars. But on Saturday, AFP reporters saw only several protesters on the streets. Opposition politicians and event organisers were also at the protest. Maria Ryabikova, a 45-year-old activist, held a sign in support of jailed protesters at a statue in central Moscow.