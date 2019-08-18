President calls for promotion of arts, crafts

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday stressed the need for promotion of arts and crafts through adequate preservation of the rich diversity of Pakistani culture and assured his support in this regard.

He was addressing an inauguration ceremony of painting exhibition by Jimmy Engineer, a renowned artist, philanthropist and calligrapher, titled ’A tribute to the people of Pakistan, message of peace and harmony through art’, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

A total of one hundred pieces of painting were put on display during the inauguration ceremony.

The president appreciating the art work of renowned painter and social worker, said that artists were the most sensitive people who always felt the impacts of social issues by depicting them through reflection of their different moods.

He said Jimmy had been a devoted artist and imbibed with a spirit of patriotism.

The painting exhibition at the Aiwan-e-Sadr indicated his passion for artistic expression on the canvass with miniature, abstract, landscape and other pieces of arts.

He said Jimmy had a collection of about 3,000 painting, 1,000 calligraphic works and many others.

The president observed that civilizations could prosper by promoting arts, crafts and architecture and referred to the Islamic and the European Renaissance.

He also noted that proper spaces for holding of such art exhibitions were not sufficient and stressed upon utilization of available places to promote art and culture.

The President said the country was blessed with the precious treasure of art and the artists.

“Jimmy engineer was also a heritage and a huge national treasure due to his patriotism and artistic expression,” he added.

He also assured that the Presidency was available for holding of such exhibitions.

The ceremony was attended by the First Lady, diplomats, renowned artists and students Minister for Federal Education, National History and Heritage Division Shafqat Mahmood expressed his gratitude to the President for opening the doors of Presidency for holding of such events and cultural activities.

Referring to exquisite works of Jimmy, he said it was the knowledge of the artist which found its expression on a piece of art.

The minister assured his support in projecting and preserving the rich diversity of the country’s culture by involving all the stakeholders.

Director General Pakistan National Council of Arts Syed Jamal Shah paid tribute to Jimmy and said he was the artist who had been devoted to his works from birth to death.

He expressed his gratitude to the president for gracing the occasion.

Jimmy Engineer, in his remarks shared experiences of his life, social work and his journey through the art.

Naeem Tahir, a renowned intellectual from Lahore, also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the work accomplished by Jimmy. Later, the president was briefed by Jimmy about his art work showcased during the ceremony.