Mother of slain woman seeks justice

MINGORA: A woman asked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to direct the police to arrest the killer of her daughter at the earliest.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Abida Bibi, resident of Rahimabad, said that two years back Daud, son of Mahmood Khan, hailing from Batkhela, married her daughter, Wareesha. “She was her second wife and his treatment was not fair with her,” she added.She said that two weeks back the accused, Daud along with his accomplices, killed her daughter and fled the scene. She said the police registered the case but the accused were still at large and seen wandering in the locality. \“I am a poor widow and cannot see high-ups to this effect but appeal through the media to provide me justice,” she added.