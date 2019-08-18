PPP activists flay Faryal Talpur’s arrest

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) women wing staged a demonstration outside Peshawar Press Club against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for arresting their leader Faryal Talpur and shifting her from hospital to jail.

Led by PPP Senator Rubina Khalid, provincial president Nighat Orakzai, general secretary Shazia Tehmas and information secretary Mehr Sultana, the protesters, while carrying banners and placards, chanted slogans against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and “selected prime minister and selected accountability of the opposition leaders.”

The speakers criticised what they called selected government and rulers for arresting the opposition leaders and using the national institutions against their opponents.

They said such cheap tactics could neither stop them from raising voice against the government nor had ever pressured them in the past. They said their party, leaders and workers had faced military dictators in the past and would never bow to the selected rulers even today. The PPP leaders asked the rulers to step down for compromising on the Kashmir issue.

They said the nation had realised double-standards of the selected prime minister and he could no more deceive the people through attractive slogans.