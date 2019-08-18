UNSC session on Kashmir a diplomatic achievement, says governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Saturday that the issue of Kashmir had become very serious.

Talking to media, he said that the session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Kashmir after 50 years was a landmark diplomatic achievement of the country.

Responding to a query, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned India against taking any action which could hurt our Kashmiri brethren.

He said that the curfew in Indian-occupied Kashmir should be lifted immediately.

Pakistan would continue to highlight the Kashmir issue at each international forum till its resolution, he said, adding that the government of Pakistan and the nation were standing by the Kashmiri people and they would not be left alone.

Ismail said that all the parties of the country were on the same page on the issue of Kashmir.

To another question, he said that he would try to resolve all the federal-related issues in the province particularly in Karachi.

Earlier, the governor condoled with Sindh Assembly member Malik Asad Sikander over the demise of his mother. He also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

News Desk adds: Most members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) expressed concerns over violations of fundamental human rights in the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, during the meeting, said Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi on Friday.

"The majority of the UNSC member countries said they are concerned over grave situation involving the human rights violations," Lodhi told Geo News in New York after the Security Council’s meeting.

"One important permanent member even said the human rights violations in the occupied valley should be probed."

Dubbing the UNSC meeting as highly significant progress, Lodhi said the misery and plight of the Kashmiri people was recognised during the meeting.

"Kashmiris are not alone, their voices have been heard, their plight, their hardship, their pain, their suffering, their occupation and the consequences of that occupation have been heard in the UNSC," she said.

She talked to media right after the meeting concluded and said that the voice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir was heard at the UNSC meeting.