People advised to use boiled water to avoid waterborne diseases

Doctors fearing outbreaks of gastroenteritis and other waterborne diseases in Karachi have urged citizens in general to ensure simple and cost-effective but efficient water treatment options to help protect themselves against associated risks.

Repeated reports about murky water being supplied to many parts of Karachi, through regular pipes of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) as well as from tankers have largely alarmed members of the medical community with regard to the health status of its inhabitants.

Talking to the APP here on Saturday, they feared that the situation may turn extremely serious if immediate actions were not taken by the authorities to ensure a long-lasting intervention.

”I would strongly suggest that people may not even use this discoloured water for washing and bathing purposes,” said Dr Irfan Haq, a senior GP.

Mentioning that putting water-purifying tablets that are easily available in the market in underground and/or overhead tanks can be an option, he further advised the citizens to adequately boil water available with them and preferably subject it further to alum treatment so that all impurities may settle down.

”This may not be very convenient and also time- consuming but till the situation improves people must continue making extra effort,” said Atta Rab, an ophthalmologist.

Acknowledging that possible outbreaks of gastroenteritis, typhoid, and Hepatitis A and D cannot be ignored, he said direct contact with contaminated water in the form of bathing or washing can also lead to skin infections.

”There is increasing risk of conjunctivitis and other viral (eye-related) infections,” warned the eye specialist mentioning that a few cases have already been reported to him.

Ahmad Abrar, a senior citizen living in the metropolis for more than 70 years, said Karachi is located below sea level, and has been exposed to inundation after each rainfall, but the situation has never turned so severe and bad as during the past 20 to 25 consecutive years.

”Growing population pressure on feeble infrastructure can definitely be cited as the reason,” he said, inquiring as why there was no readiness to address the situation.