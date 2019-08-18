Suspected teenage robber beaten to death by mob

A suspected robber was beaten to death by a crowd of people when he barged into a bungalow along with his companion on Saturday.

Following the incident, a heavy contingent of Rangers and police reached the scene. According to police officials, the incident took place at the Kokan Society in Bahadurabad within the limits of the Ferozabad police station.

The police said two suspected robbers entered a bungalow with the intentions of robbery, adding that the occupants of the house managed to catch one of the robbers while his companion managed to escape from the scene.

According to SHO Aurangzaib Khattak, the occupants tightened his hands and feet with rope, adding that neighbouring people also joined them and they severely beat him up until the law enforcers reached the site. He succumbed to his injuries while he was being shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. He was later identified as 15-year-old Rehan, a resident of Khudadad Colony.

The police said that a robbery case was registered against Rehan in the past, adding that they did not find any clue that could suggest that he entered the house with the intention of robbery.

The police had detained two bungalow occupants, Zubair and Daniyal, and initiated investigations from different angles. No case has been registered while an investigation is underway.

Two citizens injured for resisting mugging bid

Two people were shot and injured over offering resistance to a robbing bid on University Road on Saturday.

According to police officials, the incident took place near the Safari Park within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station.

The injured persons were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. The injured persons were identified as 40-year-old Abdul Mannan, son of Shafi Jan, and 48-year-old Khadim Hussain, son of Misri Khan.

Police officials said that the incident took place when two men riding a motorcycle opened fire at the victims when they offered resistance to a robbing bid. A case has been registered while further investigations are underway.