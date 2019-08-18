Police name teen killed in Lambeth stabbing

LONDON: A teenager stabbed to death in London has been named as Solomon Small on Saturday. The 18-year-old died at the scene after police were called to Corrance Road, Lambeth, shortly before 2pm on Thursday.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service (LAS), but despite the efforts of paramedics Mr Small was pronounced dead at 2.41pm. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder after being chased by police at 2.23pm in Tremadoc Road on Thursday. He remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Dave Blair said on Friday evening: “A young man’s life has been taken so suddenly and in broad daylight. “Our officers continue to support the family, who understandably are still coming to terms with the shock of losing their loved one in such a brutal attack. They request at this time to be allowed to grieve in privacy. We will work tirelessly to catch those responsible and bring them to justice.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD3821/15Aug or Tweet MetCC.