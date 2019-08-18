close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pa
August 18, 2019

Sudanese protesters to sign transition deal with army

World

P
Pa
August 18, 2019

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s pro-democracy movement was set to formally sign a deal with the ruling military council on Saturday.

The move paves the way for a transition to civilian-led government following the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April. Sealing the deal will establish a joint military and civilian council to rule for a little over three years until elections can be held. It will also establish a Cabinet appointed by the activists and a legislative body.

After weeks of tense negotiations, both sides reached a preliminary agreement earlier this month following international pressure, amid growing concerns the political crisis could ignite civil war. The military overthrew al-Bashir following months of protests against his three-decade-long authoritarian rule. The protesters remained in the streets, demanding a rapid transition to civilian leadership.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World