Sudanese protesters to sign transition deal with army

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s pro-democracy movement was set to formally sign a deal with the ruling military council on Saturday.
The move paves the way for a transition to civilian-led government following the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April. Sealing the deal will establish a joint military and civilian council to rule for a little over three years until elections can be held. It will also establish a Cabinet appointed by the activists and a legislative body.
After weeks of tense negotiations, both sides reached a preliminary agreement earlier this month following international pressure, amid growing concerns the political crisis could ignite civil war. The military overthrew al-Bashir following months of protests against his three-decade-long authoritarian rule. The protesters remained in the streets, demanding a rapid transition to civilian leadership.
