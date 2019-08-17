Gepco illegal appointments case adjourned

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday while adjourning hearing of Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) illegal appointments case till August 30, summoned former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on the next date of hearing.

Duty Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings wherein Raja Pervaiz Ashraf's counsel requested the court to exempt his client from appearance for Friday as he was ill and could not appear in the court.

At this, the court summoned Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on the next date of hearing and also asked all the accused for filing reply to the questionnaire.