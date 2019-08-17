Police nab suspect in murder case

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspect in the murder case of 67 years old Arif Abdul Aziz whose dead body was found from his house on August 12. According to the Market police, a suspect identified by his nickname Lucky allegedly killed Aziz along with his 2 associates Ali and Ram Jane in Sareghat area.

The police said slain Aziz lived alone in his house.

Lucky tried to steal five goats which Aziz had reared for sale before Eidul Azha when the slain person was asleep on August 9. Meanwhile Aziz woke up and intervened but he was tortured by the three persons to death.

The police found the dead body three days after the incident on indication of the neighbours.

Lucky told the police during initial interrogation that they sold the goats for Rs. 130,000 in a cattle market after which Ali escaped to Karachi and Ram Jane to Lahore.