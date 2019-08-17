close
Sat Aug 17, 2019
August 17, 2019

Low attendance in offices after Eid holidays

National

A
APP
August 17, 2019

LAHORE: Low attendance was witnessed in the offices of various institutions in the provincial capital on first working day after Eidul Azha holidays.

Almost all big markets including Shah Alam Market, Anarkali Bazaar, Liberty Market, Main Market, Moon Market, Baghbanpura Bazaar and several other markets and business centres remained close even two days after Eid holidays. Roads were giving a deserted look due to thin traffic.

However, people from other cities have started returning to Lahore, to their workplace after a four-day holiday.

