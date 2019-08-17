Locals rescue minor girl from being raped

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A three and a half year old girl was trapped and attempted to rape but the suspect escaped from the scene after the dwellers of the area gathered, taking notice cries of the minor girl.
This is another incidence of child abuse reported at Golra Police Station. They have registered the case against the suspect identified as Mohammad Safeer on the complaint of victim’s father who is a vendor.
The police said that the accused had been involved in such offences in the past as well. He has been arrested now and investigations have been started.
