Children worst sufferers in IHK clampdown: Rabbani

ILAMABAD: The former Senate Chairman, Mian Raza Rabbani, on Friday called on the international community to open its eyes to the fact that the worst affected in this inhuman clampdown in Indian Held Kashmir were children.

“The inhuman lockdown of Kashmir and the denial of medicines, food items and violation of fundamental rights by India in held Kashmir is condemned. The eyes of the International Community must open to the fact that the worst effected in this inhuman clampdown are the children,” he said in a statement issued here.

He pointed out that in the given circumstances, when governments were bogged down by other than principled confederations, parliamentary democracy is the only answer.

Therefore, he proposed the Parliament of Pakistan must immediately act as under:

“Pakistan should immediately sensitise all International Human Rights organisations on the continued curfew which is resulting in lack of food items and medical facilities. The flagrant violation of human rights and total disregard by India of the various international treaties/conventions signed by it with reference to human rights.

“Parliament should immediately sensitise, all associations, organisations and fora which work for the protection of the rights of journalists and freedom of information. To the total lockdown on all forms of communications and access to information in Kashmir.

“Parliament should move an ‘emergency motion’ in the General Assembly of the Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU). To be held in Budapest in October 2019. On the question of the right of self-determination and gross violation of fundamental rights in Kashmir.

“Parliament should sensitise the participants at the regional meetings of the Inter Parliament Union (IPU) to be held in Maldives, September 2019.

“Parliament should attempt to convene a special meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), on the gross violation of the human rights in Kashmir.

“Parliament should request for convening a meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Association (APA) to discuss the right of self-determination and the gross violation of human rights in Kashmir.”