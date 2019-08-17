close
Sat Aug 17, 2019
August 17, 2019

Dacoit gang ringleader held

National

August 17, 2019

MUZAFFARGARH: Police Friday arrested the ringleader of a dacoit gang. According to sources, police arrested Jameel alias Baba, the ringleader of Arain dacoit gang.

The ringleader was wanted by Jatoi and Alipur police in various cases. His two accomplices identified as Shaukat and Shahid were arrested already.

