Rain alert issued for next 3 days

RAJANPUR: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Afzal Nasir Khan Friday directed all departments concerned to remain alert to tackle potential flood situation after Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued forecast of rains in parts of Dera Ghazi Khan division.

According to a warning issued by the PDMA, heavy rain was expected in parts of DG Khan division comprising districts of Rajanpur, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh and Layyah during the next 48 to 72 hours.

The expected rain could trigger medium-level flood in the River Indus and low-to-medium level flood in hill torrents, the DC said.

He asked the relevant departments, including Rescue 1122, Health, Revenue, Police, Livestock and others to remain alert during this period.

Emergency teams are already in the areas around river Indus and in Pachadh area to rescue people.

The DC said all resources would be utilized to save people and property from floods and to confine the damage to the minimum level.