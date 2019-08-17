Woman drowns while saving kids

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: A woman drowned in the River Chenab while saving her children from falling into river here at Qasim Bela, Marina Camp area, on Friday.
According to Rescue-1122 sources, a family was crossing the bridge of the river near Marina Camp when three kids slipped from the bridge. The woman saved her kids from falling into the river and herself drowned in the river.
